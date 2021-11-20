17 Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini: How to Watch, Updated Betting Line + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes are fresh off their second win in a row and now turn their attention toward the Illinois Fighting Illini, who have been more than a thorn in the side of many a Big Ten team this season. The Illini have already knocked off Minnesota and Penn State, now they look to keep their hopes for bowl eligibility alive as they enter Kinnick Stadium on senior day.

Iowa is looking for their eighth consecutive win over Illinois in an effort to keep their hopes for a Big Ten West title alive. The Hawkeyes need some help in that regard as even winning their next two games would put them behind the Wisconsin Badgers in a tiebreaker scenario if the aforementioned Gophers or the Nebraska Cornhuskers are unable to knock off the Badgers in the next two weeks.

Iowa is once again expected to start Alex Padilla at quarter back this week. Padilla has been solid since taking over for the injured Spencer Petras, completing 50% of his passes for 439 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception. Can the Hawkeyes utilize his skillset to once again dial up some big plays against an Illinois defense that’s held their last seven opponents under 24 points? And can this Iowa defense find a way to slow down an Illinois running attack that’s averaged 216 rushing yards over the last three games?

As we count down to kickoff, here’s a look at the details for today’s Big Ten West matchup.

Date: Saturday, November 20th

Time: 1:00pm CT

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 3-4) at #17 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com

Weather Forecast: mostly cloudy with temps in the low-50s, 0% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -13, O/U 38.5*

Game Prep

As you count down to kickoff, be sure to check out all of our coverage from throughout the week. You can easily access everything Kent State related in the #18 Iowa vs. Illinois Game Center.

Below are a few key items from throughout the week:

Preseason Opponent Preview: 2021 opponent preview: Illinois Fighting Illini

Matchup to Watch: Matchup to Watch: Illinois’ Chase Brown vs. Iowa’s rush defense

Game Preview: Iowa Football Opponent Preview: Illinois

Staff Predictions: The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Illinois

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Black Heart Gold Pants podcast feed. You can catch a fresh episode of The Pants Party and the All Eyes Podcast every week with game recaps, previews and everything in between.

Subscribe below!

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS Feed

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.