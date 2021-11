Better late than never!

Thad and I are back with another episode of the All Eyes Podcast and there’s plenty to talk about, as Alex Padilla has officially logged his first career start and, once again, the pig is staying in Iowa City where it rightfully belongs.

All that said, Iowa is on track to finish the season strong after a shaky couple weeks and the door for a Big Ten Championship appearance is still on the table...

Listen to this week’s episode below: