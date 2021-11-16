 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

HAWKEYES VS. NC CENTRAL: HOW TO WATCH & GAME THREAD

New, 3 comments

Tip off is in a couple hours

By BoilerHawk
Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Did I split the two because I was lazy last night?

Most certainly.

Anyways, Jordan Bohannon looks to break the Big Ten record for made three pointers tonight. Keegan Murray looks to continue his pace of more points than minutes. Here’s the preview.

Broadcast Information

Opponent: NC Central Eagles (Durham, NC // Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference - MEAC)

Betting Lines: Iowa -29 // O/U 151.5 (DraftKings)

Game time: 8:01 PM CST // Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena // Iowa City, IA (Tickets: $15 Adult, $5 Students/Kids)

TV: Big Ten Network

Online/Mobile: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Go Hawks, and play nice in the comments!

More From Black Heart Gold Pants

Loading comments...