HAWKEYES VS. NC CENTRAL: HOW TO WATCH & GAME THREAD

Did I split the two because I was lazy last night?
Most certainly.
Anyways, Jordan Bohannon looks to break the Big Ten record for made three pointers tonight. Keegan Murray looks to continue his pace of more points than minutes. Here’s the preview.
Broadcast Information
Opponent: NC Central Eagles (Durham, NC // Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference - MEAC)
Betting Lines: Iowa -29 // O/U 151.5 (DraftKings)
Game time: 8:01 PM CST // Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena // Iowa City, IA (Tickets: $15 Adult, $5 Students/Kids)
TV: Big Ten Network
Online/Mobile: Fox Sports
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
Go Hawks, and play nice in the comments!
Loading comments...