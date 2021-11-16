PREVIEWING HAWKEYES VS. NC CENTRAL

We are back!

After an easy peasy lemon squeezy first week, the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) return to the hardwood to face the NC Central Eagles (0-2). The Eagles gave Richmond a run for their money in the first half of the season but lost to the Spiders and Memphis last week. The Hawks beat them 97-67 in the first game of last season. Patrick McCaffery & Keegan Murray combined for 28 points in that one!

Looking back a bit...Iowa’s Friday opponent - UMKC - beat Missouri by double-digits last night. It’s a good reminder that weird stuff can happen in college basketball and tonight could be no different - just hopefully not at Carver-Hawkeye Arena!

The Eagles are led by LeVelle Moton. He’s been there since 2009 and has amassed a 212-157 record (.575) and NC Central’s 4 NCAA tournament appearances. 2020-21 was rough, with COVID-19 aggressively affecting their season, and they finished with a 5-9 record. The prior four? 70-54 & 45-19 in conference with three of those appearances.

KenPom has them at 343 but last season plays a part in that. They’ve finished anywhere between 161 & 316 in the 4 aforementioned seasons. Their leading scorer through two games is 6’0” guard Alex Caldwell at 11.5 PPG & 47% shooting. Marque Maultsby and Justin Wright are at 9/game.

