19 Iowa Hawkeyes vs Minnesota Gophers: How to Watch, Updated Betting Line + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes got back on track in week ten as they got their first win in three weeks, taking down the Northwestern Wildcats 17-12. The major headline from the win was backup quarterback Alex Padilla stepping in for an apparently injured Spencer Petras.

Now Padilla is in line to get his first start as a Hawkeye when Iowa plays host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. For their part, the Gophers are fresh off a 14-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Minnesota has battled injuries at the running back position all season, losing three different starters to this point. They’ll enter today’s matchup looking to establish the run despite those injuries.

Iowa, on the hand, looks to get things going through the air with a passing game that’s likely to look a bit different with a new signal-caller. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz leaned into the play-action and screen game against the Wildcats, will that be the answer against the Gophers?

Whichever team finds its answers today will walk away with Floyd of Rosedale and a year of bragging rights. For the Hawkeyes, that would mark seven in a row, while PJ Fleck is looking for his first career win of Iowa.

As we count down to kickoff, here’s a look at the details for today’s critical Big Ten West matchup.

Date: Saturday, November 13th

Time: 2:30pm CT

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2) at #19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com

Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the low-40s, 7% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -4.5, O/U 37*

