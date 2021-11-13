19 Iowa Hawkeyes vs Minnesota Gophers Game Thread

It’s game time once again in Iowa City! After nearly a month away from Kinnick Stadium, the Hawkeyes are set to play host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Iowa is fresh off their first win since taking down then-#4 Penn State in early October after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 17-12 in Evanston a week ago. Minnesota, on the other hand, is fresh off a 14-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini after losing yet another running back to injury.

The Hawkeyes have won the last six meetings between these two programs, including a win in Minneapolis a season ago that featured some uncharacteristic gamesmanship from head coach Kirk Ferentz. You’ll recall Iowa opted to take Floyd with them and leave the timeouts there.

Will today’s matchup feature more fireworks between these two coaching staffs? Will Alex Padilla indeed take the reins of this offense and provide a much needed spark? Or will the Gophers flip the script and take down the Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the first time since 1999?

The answer to those questions and more are just around the corner as the Iowa Hawkeyes play host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details.

Date: Saturday, November 13th

Time: 2:30pm CT

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2) at #19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com

Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the low-40s, 7% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -4.5, O/U 37*

Go Hawks!

