Riley Till Given Scholarship for 2019-20 Season

Earlier today, Riley Till was granted a scholarship for the 2019-20 season.

The now-redshirt junior played in 16 games last season. His highlight, in my view, came during the Oregon game when he was forced into action because of foul trouble. In six minutes, he snagged three offensive boards for a team-high, tallied an assist, and blocked a shot. Iowa stretched their lead to 15 during that timeframe.

He played extended garbage time minutes against Alabama State and Savannah State and had a season-high 10 points against the latter.

The objective read is: there is no indication Fran is going to add a recruit, let alone three, after striking out with D.J. Harvey and the Hauser brothers so he gave it to someone who’s done everything asked of him by the program. Does it matter if Till got it now – presumably to let him go to summer classes on scholarship – or in August (like Kyle Denning) when the hay is officially in the barn for rosters around the country?

Congratulations to Riley Till.