Iowa basketball earns six seed in Big Ten Tournament

Will play winner of Illinois-Northwestern

By BenjaminRoss
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Nebraska Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa men’s basketball team has drawn a six seed, and will play the winner of a matchup between Northwestern and Illinois on Friday night.

The winner of Iowa’s bout will go on to play Michigan, which earned a double-bye as the tournament’s three seed. The winner of that game will play the winner of Purdue vs. Penn State or Minnesota.

It’s looking like Iowa’s tip off will be around 8 PM or so Thursday night in Chicago.

Let’s go Hawks!

Please.

