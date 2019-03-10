Iowa basketball earns six seed in Big Ten Tournament

The Iowa men’s basketball team has drawn a six seed, and will play the winner of a matchup between Northwestern and Illinois on Friday night.

The 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/jIWfLEoU9k — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 10, 2019

The winner of Iowa’s bout will go on to play Michigan, which earned a double-bye as the tournament’s three seed. The winner of that game will play the winner of Purdue vs. Penn State or Minnesota.

It’s looking like Iowa’s tip off will be around 8 PM or so Thursday night in Chicago.

Let’s go Hawks!

Please.