Iowa Football Recruiting: Hawkeyes Land Commitment from Florida LB Yahweh Jeudy

On Early Signing Day’s eve, Iowa has already garnered a commitment from a great pass-catching tight end from Illinois, and now they’ve received another commitment - this time, they’ve flipped Florida LB Yahweh Jeudy from Kansas State!

The Future is Bright pic.twitter.com/YuzDXYmK8b — Yahweh Jeudy (@_Yahweh) December 19, 2018

Jeudy, a three-star recruit by both 247 and Rivals, committed to Iowa after making a last-minute visit to campus this past weekend. He only received an offer from the Hawkeyes about a week ago but had been committed to Kansas State since last July, so it’s nice to see Iowa swoop in on a Power 5 recruit at the last moment and have some success prying him away. To go along with his KSU offer, he also had offers from Syracuse, Navy, Kent State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Central Arkansas, and Georgia State.

Jeudy is the third three-star linebacker (per Rivals) in the 2019 class for the Hawkeyes, following behind Jack Campbell from Cedar Falls, IA and Jestin Jacobs from Clayton, OH. While Jeudy is considered an outside linebacker by recruiting services, there’s probably a better chance that he ends up playing inside at Iowa - if you take a look at his highlights below, there aren’t really any highlights of him in pass coverage, so it’s difficult to imagine Iowa putting him up against opposing tight ends and wide receivers. If he’s not projected to be an ILB, it’ll be interesting to see how Iowa fills this hole moving forward - none of the aforementioned commitments are necessarily true inside linebackers, while Jacobs is just about as sure of a bet as there is to play on the outside.

Congrats to Yahweh Jeudy on his decision, and we can’t wait to see you don the Black and Gold in the future!

Yahweh Jeudy, LB

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons)

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 215

Stars: 247 Sports - 3 Rivals - 3