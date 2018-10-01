SO LONG, FAREWELL: KYSHAUN BRYAN DEPARTS IOWA FOOTBALL PROGRAM

It’s been a minute since we’ve had running back leave the Iowa football program. But that all changed this afternoon, when Kyshaun Bryan announced his intentions to play football outside Iowa City:

Bryan, a redshirt freshman and former three-star recruit out of Florida, was poised to be the third string tailback behind Ivory Kelly-Martin and Toren Young this year. He saw quite a bit of snaps in the spring game and things looked promising for him.

Then Mekhi Sargent came to Iowa.

Then Bryan wasn’t invited to fall training camp, where Kirk Ferentz said his status with the team would be re-evaluated during the bye week.

Well, here’s his evaluation.

Iowa’s running back room is a little emptier now, with just IKM, Sargent, Young, Henry Geil and walk-on Kordell Stillmunkes on the roster at the position.

I’m not ready to write some long abbreviation on this here blog quite yet, but it’s on the tip of my tongue.

Best of luck to Bryan in his future endeavors.